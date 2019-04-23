'We are with them': Edmontonians hold vigil for Sri Lanka bombing victims

The loss of 310 lives in a string of bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday has sent a wave of grief through communities across the globe. In the Alberta capital, residents from Sri Lanka are mourning the loss of loved ones.

About 200 people gathered at the Legislature Monday night for a candlelight vigil in their honour. Vigil attendees took in speeches and prayers led by community members, including premier-designate Jason Kenney.

"We have to tell them they are not alone," organizer Fernando Warnakulasooriya told CBC News. "We are with them."

Warnakulasooriya moved to Canada from Negombo, Sri Lanka 12 years ago, but still has family in the South Asian country. He said his immediate family is safe, but some of his friends were killed in the attacks on luxury hotels and Christian churches.

Many people from the Sri Lankan community in Edmonton cancelled celebratory Easter events on Sunday to come together and pray, Warnakulasooriya said.

"I would like to ask everybody around the world, please pray for us," he said.

About 200 people attended the vigil in Edmonton on Monday. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

Indika Samaraweera came to Canada seven years ago, and said some of his acquaintances died in the bombings.

He said his father lives in the capital Colombo, and fortunately, was late for church on the day of the attacks.

"It's really hard personally for me and for my friends and family who live in Sri Lanka," Samaraweera said. "We would like to show our support from here in Edmonton. Like, we have to give a message to Sri Lankan people — we are thinking about them."

Samaraweera's wife, Amanda Zerbin, is from Canada, but has travelled to Sri Lanka several times.

"It's a lovely country. The people are just really hospitable, very friendly. And it's heartbreaking that something like this would happen there," Zerbin said.

"When we heard the numbers of people that were injured, it was just horrifying."

Edmontonians gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Alberta Legislature on Monday to pay their respects to the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

About 500 people were wounded in the bombings.

Zerbin said she hopes vigil attendees sent a clear message to people in Sri Lanka.

"That we stand with them even though we are like half a world away," Zerbin said. "And that we have their backs and that we support them and the people that have come from that country that live here as well."