Squawk the talk: Edmonton's loud magpies making life miserable for cats, other predators

It started with a loud ruckus early Friday. Kory Siegers, a producer with CBC Edmonton, was just settling into her at-home work day when her husband looked outside and hollered, "There's a cat on the roof!"

Siegers got up to see an orange tabby crouched on the steep shingled rooftop of the neighbours' garage, with a murder of magpies bouncing around it.

With each squawk, more birds arrived. The cat froze as the cackle grew louder and louder.

"At first I couldn't believe the cat had got onto that roof," Siegers said. "We were trying to decide, 'Do we find a way to help? Or can this cat figure it out?'"

She grabbed her camera and shot two short videos showing the cat slowly trying to escape while at least eight birds swoop and dance around it.

A group of magpies surrounded this cat last week, as this time of year with their fledglings emerging from the nest, magpies become more protective than usual against predators. 0:31

It was the second odd magpie interaction Siegers had witnessed this month. In early June she caught a magpie tormenting another tabby on a fence. Eventually both went their separate ways.

Magpies are always a common sight around Edmonton, but at this time of year they're even more noticeable with their loud, seemingly aggressive squawking.

It creates some mixed feelings among Edmontonians, as some admire the protective, feathered guardians while others view them as an obnoxious menace.

This kind of interaction is common at this time of year, magpie enthusiast Dustin Bajer said on Edmonton AM on Monday.

It's common to find magpie fledglings leaving the nest this time of year, and parents can be extra protective of their young, Bajer said, adding that the young and old birds look similar.

"What I think you have is a cat that is interested in potentially getting ahold of one of these birds, and a whole community of birds in this case that are very much against this idea," he said after watching the videos.

Fledglings will often be taken care of by a whole community of magpies. When they see a predator like an owl or a cat, they'll chime in with squawking to try and drive away the danger.

It's normal behaviour, Bajer said. Just the other day, he was in his front yard and saw roughly 15 magpies and 15 crows flying around a great horned owl.

Magpies have a bad reputation in Edmonton, but Bajer finds them underappreciated. He says they have some things in common with the city, in that they are industrious by nature and can be underestimated. This is reflected in The Magpies' Nest art installation in Edmonton.

"I feel like it's a little bit of an underdog and I can't help but feel like maybe it doesn't quite get the respect it deserves sometimes," he said.