Three charged in stabbing, robbery on Spruce Grove school ground
Youth, 16, treated in hospital after violent assault Saturday
Two men and a teenager have been charged with robbery and aggravated assault after a 16-year-old was stabbed on a school ground in Spruce Grove.
Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the victim was robbed, hit with a prohibited firearm and stabbed, RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.
The victim knew his attackers. He was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital, where he was treated for injuries and later released, police said.
Two 19-year-old men, one from Edmonton and the other from Alberta Beach, have been charged with:
- robbery with a prohibited firearm;
- aggravated assault;
- uttering threats;
- possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and;
- unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Both were released from custody on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Nov. 21.
The 14-year-old from Spruce Grove has been charged with:
- robbery with prohibited firearm;
- aggravated assault;
- uttering threats;
- possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and;
- unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain youth court on Nov. 16.