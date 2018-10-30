Skip to Main Content
Three charged in stabbing, robbery on Spruce Grove school ground

Two men and a teenager have been charged with robbery and aggravated assault after a 16-year-old was stabbed on a school ground in Spruce Grove.

Around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the victim was robbed, hit with a prohibited firearm and stabbed, RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

The victim knew his attackers. He was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital, where he was treated for injuries and later released, police said. 

Two 19-year-old men, one from Edmonton and the other from Alberta Beach, have been charged with:

  • robbery with a prohibited firearm;
  • aggravated assault;
  • uttering threats;
  • possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both were released from custody on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on Nov. 21.

The 14-year-old from Spruce Grove has been charged with:

  • robbery with prohibited firearm;
  • aggravated assault;
  • uttering threats;
  • possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain youth court on Nov. 16.

