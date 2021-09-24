Spruce Grove man in critical condition after hit and run by stolen vehicle

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a stolen SUV in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Parkland RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Springwood Way. A man at the residence followed the suspect, according to a police news release.

Police say the man was struck while on foot during an interaction a few blocks away in the area of Jennifer Heil Way and Spruce Ridge Road. The suspect then fled the area.

They were last seen heading east on Hawthorne Gate in the stolen vehicle, a 2010 red Ford Edge.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

Traffic is being re-routed in the area as the RCMP continues to investigate.