Spruce Grove man dies after hit and run by stolen vehicle

UPDATE Sept. 25, 2021: A 25-year-old man who was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a stolen SUV in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Friday has died.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," Parkland RCMP said in a news release.

The suspect and vehicle involved were found at a Spruce Grove area business Friday, police said.

A 30-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with:

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Operate motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police could not confirm if the charges would be upgraded after the death of the victim, but said Saturday the charges will be reviewed in consultation with the office of the Crown counsel.

Parkland RCMP said they were looking for witnesses with information or dash cam footage of the incident, or footage which may show the red Ford Edge, Alberta licence plate CCJ9615, within the city limits of Spruce Grove between 7:41 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. Friday.

The text below is an article originally published by CBC Edmonton on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a stolen SUV in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Parkland RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Springwood Way. A man at the residence followed the suspect, according to a police news release.

Police say the man was struck while on foot during an interaction a few blocks away in the area of Jennifer Heil Way and Spruce Ridge Road. The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect was last seen heading east on Hawthorne Gate in the stolen vehicle, a 2010 red Ford Edge with Alberta licence plate CCJ 9615.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Traffic is being re-routed in the area as the RCMP continues to investigate.