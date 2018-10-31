Barber turns Spruce Grove boy's wheelchair into Batmobile

Citizens of Spruce Grove are a little safer now that a five-year-old Batman is patrolling the streets in his Batmobile.

Troy Pardely kept watch over his neighbourhood this Halloween while trick-or-treating with the Joker.

Troy uses a wheelchair on occasion because he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which affects the nerves in his arms and legs and makes walking difficult.

But that didn't stop the young superhero from collecting dozens of treats on Wednesday evening.

Troy's barber, Katie Marie Nagy (the Joker), crafted a custom Batmobile to fit over his wheelchair.

The Batmobile in all its glory. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Nagy knew she wanted to get involved when Troy told her his mom, Charlotte Pardely, wanted to turn his wheelchair into the Batmobile to match his Halloween costume.

"I would've but a cardboard box on it, painted it black, and put a bat symbol on it," Pardely said.

"And then when she [Nagy] started telling me the elaborate plan she had for it, I'm like 'I don't think I can even help you with that, Miss Katie. Why don't you just run with it?' And did she ever, holy cow."

Nagy based her design on the Batmobile from Batman Returns, putting it together with foam floor tiles and hot glue. It has working lights and Silly String missiles — a feature Troy made use of several times throughout the evening.

"Troy hasn't stopped smiling," she said. "So I think my job is done."

Troy is a big fan of the Silly String missile feature. (Nathan Gross)

Pardely said her son has loved spending time with Nagy since she started cutting his hair about a year and a half ago.

"There was just kind of a special bond there between the two of them. Because Troy is quite a shy boy, and with Miss Katie he never was," Pardely said.

"The amount of heart and soul and time that she put into it is just unbelievable."

Pardely said she was happy to help her young friend, and is looking forward to helping with other costumes in the future.

"It just makes common sense to me," she said. "If you can help somebody, why wouldn't you?"