New
Spruce Grove basketball players break world record for longest game
A group of basketball players in Spruce Grove has broken a world record for the longest basketball game ever recorded.
Players spent 123 hours on the court and raised thousands for the Stollery Children's Hospital
A group of basketball players in Spruce Grove has broken a world record for the longest basketball game ever recorded.
The game lasted 123 hours.
Twenty-four players first stepped onto the court at Living Waters Christian Academy at noon Monday. They didn't leave the gymnasium until Saturday afternoon.
The players had to eat, sleep, and shower in the gym, as per the rules laid out by Guinness World Records.