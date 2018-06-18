Spruce Grove man 'badly assaulted' by 4 attackers, RCMP say

RCMP are investigating an "aggravated" four-on-one assault early Sunday that sent a 24-year-old man to hospital.

Around 4 a.m., four young men badly beat a 24-year-old man on Maple Street at Miller Avenue in the Millgrove neighbourhood, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital Sunday morning.

He told police he didn't know any of the suspects, RCMP spokesperson Const. Megan Purton told CBC News Monday.

"It did cause quite a scene at four o'clock in the morning," Purton said. "He was badly assaulted."

The suspects are described as four young adult males.

One was about five-feet-six inches tall, with spiky brown hair and close-set eyes. Another was described as tall and Caucasian. The third had long, curly blond hair and a blue hat. There was no description of the fourth suspect.

One of the suspects was riding a white BMX-style bicycle, Purton said.

"We don't know who the four males are at this time," she said.

"We're just wondering if there [were] any residents or anybody else passing by or in their houses that saw anything."

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information about the suspects is asked to contact the Spruce Grove/Stony Plain/Enoch RCMP detachment.