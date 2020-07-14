Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in Spruce Avenue neighbourhood

Edmonton police say the death of a man who was found injured in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood Monday night is being treated as suspicious.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say officers responded to a call just before 7 p.m. in the area of 112 Avenue and 103 Street, where a man was found with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead, police said in an emailed statement Monday night.

Investigators are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of 112 Avenue and 103 Street between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday to contact police.