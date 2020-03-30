It's snow joke: Falling temperatures and falling flakes just in time for April Fool's Day

There are certainly no lambs in the weather forecast for Alberta this week.

The month of March will be going out like a lion, with lots of snow and a return to biting cold temperatures just in time for April Fool's Day.

"Spring is on hold and central Albertans are encouraged to remain home," said a weather statement issued Monday morning by Environment Canada.

Communities around Edmonton are expected to be hit with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow falling between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

At the same time, overnight temperatures in coming days are expected to plunge below -20 C, according to the forecast.

The "moisture-rich weather system" is expected to be felt worst in areas east of Edmonton but a series of snowfall warnings issued Monday could be expanded as the storm develops.

"Once there is increased certainty on forecast amounts, more regions may be added to the snowfall warning in effect."

Weather advisories have been issued for: