6 ways to spend spring break in Edmonton

CuriousCITY

Let's start with the new and the CuriousCITY gallery at the Telus World of Science that just opened for kids eight-years-old and younger.

Using their imagination, children will crawl through sedimentary layers in the river valley, direct airplane traffic at the YEG airport, explore vegetation in the Muttart Conservatory and create lighting displays for the High Level Bridge.

Muttart Conservatory

While you're waiting for your garden to bloom, check out the tulips already up at the Muttart Conservatory. (Muttart Conservatory)

If you're a fan of the Muttart Conservatory, now is the time to visit as the iconic location closes in July for two years for major renovations.

On now in the feature pyramid is Once Upon a Time where visitors can enter a fairy tale world full of tulips, daffodils and amaryllis.

Check out the library

The more than 20 locations of the Edmonton Public Library dot our city and all showcase free drop-in classes and events during spring break.

Billed as "epic adventures," they range in themes from dinosaurs, to magic, to pirates. There's even one where your child runs away with the circus.

Ben Burtt takes part in one of the spring break programs at the Capilano Branch of the Edmonton Public Library. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The activities generally run for an hour or so and, like the code breakers program, sneak in a little learning along with the fun.

Alberta Aviation Museum

Take off for the Alberta Aviation Museum on Kingsway Avenue for free access night on Thursday March 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The theme for the event is "dressing for flight" with an assortment of military and flying uniforms for kids to try on for a super selfie. There will also be a uniform-themed scavenger hunt, as well as a colouring activity where children can design their own uniforms.

Royal Alberta Museum

If you haven't dropped in since the Royal Alberta Museum opened at its new downtown site last fall, this maybe the week to take it in.

The museum's first big travelling show, Vikings, doesn't sail into town until April 18 but there's still the bug room, children's gallery, natural history gallery and more that can easily fill a day.

River Valley rubber boat romp

The recent turn in the weather has seriously put the spring in spring break and with Canada's largest stretch of urban parkland on our doorstep why not hit up one of the 20 major parks?

Make some muddy memories during March break on some of the 160 kilometres of pathways.