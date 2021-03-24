7 ways to spend spring break in Edmonton

Spring is here, but now what to do with it? If you're one of the many Edmonton families facing an 11-day spring break, here's some practical and cheap things to do.

Check out your local library

Community librarian Su Chau says the Edmonton Public Library is open but limiting access to 15 per cent capacity as required by provincial guidelines.

"It's been steady," Chau says. "I think people are starting to learn that we're open again."

"It's great for kids to be able to come into the library and pick out their own books. So you can come in and browse, use the computers and enjoy the space as well as join us online."

Chau says the library has created spring break content that will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. each day from March 27 to April 1.

Rec centres open

Low-intensity 45-minute workout bookings are now available at the fitness centres at the Kinsmen Sports Centre, Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre, Meadows Community Recreation Centre, Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre and Clareview Community Recreation Centre.

These city facilities also allowing some low-intensity aqua activities and some arenas do have action in them, according to Rob Campbell, operational supervisor with the City of Edmonton.

"It's a little different than a normal spring break," Campbell says.

He encourages people to check out the COVID-19 protocols before showing up. The city's outdoor playgrounds and skateparks might also help fill your spring break.

Young golfers can swing into the season as driving ranges open around the city including the Victoria Golf Course Driving Range.

Downtown Spark

You've maybe seen pictures on social media of the 12-metre-tall inflatable artworks shaped like people dotting the downtown. They are part of Downtown Spark, an initiative aimed at getting people into the core.

Check out the three giant chickadees on the roof of the CO*LAB building at 9641 102A Ave., or a hunt to find 40 wâpos, Cree for rabbit, dotting Amiskwaskahegan Park, or Beaver Hills House Park, at Jasper Avenue and 105th Street.

Gigantic chickadees perch on the roof of the CO*LAB building at 9641 102A Ave. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Several local cultural and business groups are offering extended outdoor patios and al fresco performances during spring break and beyond.

"We've been able to directly support and hire numerous local businesses and individuals from especially hard-hit sectors such as live events and arts and culture," says Puneeta McBryan, executive director of the Downtown Business Association.

Green space gems

Take advantage of the warmer weather and pack a lunch to explore some of the many green spaces on offer in the capital region.

To help you spread out and find new spots for a spring break adventure, we've put together a map with more than 30 locations.

It includes details, directions, and a link to more information. A quick, easy way for the kids to browse for a spot themselves and help plan the outing.

Ski hills still open

Still time to squeak out a few more runs before the season closes.

Despite warmer temperatures, many ski hills in Alberta are still open through March break. Places like Marmot Basin in Jasper and Snow Valley in Edmonton along with Rabbit Hill south of the city, although its tentative closing date is March 31.

Logging on to check conditions and booking ahead is encouraged.

Skiers hit the slopes at Marmot Basin ski resort in Jasper, Alta. (Supplied/ Alyssa Golbeck)

Lab Rat Escapes

A new virtual escape room is one of the offerings this spring break at the Telus World of Science Edmonton.

It's called Lab Rat Escapes. Participants direct staff in the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery to find clues to solve puzzles and complete the mission.

The centre also has Virtual Spring Break Camps running March 29 to April 1, which include a virtual mission to Mars and a session on wonders in your own backyard.

A baby camel along with a couple of takins and lambs are among of the spring attractions at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. (CBC)

Wild zoo adventures

Baby camel. Need more be said? Some new arrivals will be part of the draw at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this spring break.

Check the website for entry times and what COVID-19 protocols are in place. Indoor displays are closed and no animal talks or programs are being offered.