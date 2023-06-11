Speeding Tesla rolls off road in southeast Edmonton, killing 3, injuring 3 others

Two men and a woman died and three others were injured, two critically, when a speeding Tesla went off the road and rolled several times in southeast Edmonton early Sunday, police say.

Patrol officers were called to a collision in the area of Ellerslie Road and 17th Street S.W. around 1 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

Police were told the 2023 Tesla with six adults inside was travelling east on Ellerslie Road at "a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost control."

The car went off the road and rolled several times.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported two men to hospital in critical condition. A woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

"Investigators believe speed to be a significant factor in the collision," police said.

The major collision investigations section has taken over the investigation.

Police said the ages of those involved are not being released at this time and that next-of-kin notifications are still being completed.

Ellerslie Road and 17th Street S.W. remained closed as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.