B.C. woman fined $2,300 for speeding on northern Alberta highway

A 30-year-old B.C. woman has been given a fine of $2,300 for driving 105 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 63 in northern Alberta. —

The driver was clocked at 215 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Aug. 14, 2017 just north of Grassland, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

On Tuesday, in Boyle provincial court, she received the highest possible fine for speeding. The driver, who did not appear in court, was found guilty.

"This is an extreme and dangerous rate of speed, and the court has recognized that," Const. Paul Banks said in the news release.

"At high speeds your ability to react to someone on the road, including other vehicles, people and animals is greatly reduced."

A collision that involves high rates of speed can also result in more severe injuries, Banks said.

Grassland, Alta. is 180 kilometres north of Edmonton.