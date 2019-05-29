Special air quality warning issued for Edmonton area due to high levels of air pollution

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Tuesday evening for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

High levels of air pollution developed in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, according to Environment Canada, which issued the warning just before 8:30 p.m.

"Hot and sunny conditions have resulted in increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the above regions," reads Environment Canada's warning.

Edmonton's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was at 5 or "moderate risk" as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

High-risk AQHI values were expected to persist for about two hours after the special weather statement, Environment Canada said.

The weather website added that some people may experience symptoms from the high air pollution levels such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.