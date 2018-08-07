Skip to Main Content
Special air quality alert issued for Edmonton
Special air quality alert issued for Edmonton

Wildfire smoke is creating poor air quality and haze in the Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert.

Smoke can cause health problems for vulnerable people, says Environment Canada

CBC News ·
Widespread smoke from wildfires prompted Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the Edmonton region on Tuesday. (CBC)

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in Edmonton, Sherwood Park and St. Albert, Alberta.

The special air quality statement was issued at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Environment Canada officials said smoky conditions can cause increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk, according to Environment Canada.

Air quality conditions can change quickly and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

There is also a heat warning in effect for the Edmonton area with temperatures expected to reach or exceed 29 C this week, creating a higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

