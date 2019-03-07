Speaker of legislature calls out secret videotaping of MLA, NDP staffer

The Speaker of the Alberta legislature has admonished those behind the surreptitious videotaping of an Independent MLA and a senior NDP staff member inside the Federal Building in Edmonton.

Thursday's memorandum from Speaker Bob Wanner was prompted by a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday by Unite Alberta, the official Twitter account for UCP Leader Jason Kenney's office.

The black-and-white, slow-motion video shows Jeremy Nolais — director of issues management in the office of Premier Rachel Notley — walking out of Independent MLA Prab Gill's office in the Federal Building. It shows Gill emerging later from the same office.

In his memo, addressed to all MLAs and caucus staff, Wanner writes he is aware of allegations that caucus staff have videotaped people inside Federal Building without their consent.

"This is not the first time that I have been made aware of this type of activity," Wanner adds in the memo.

"I take very seriously any allegations that would impair the ability of officials or members of the public to meet in confidence with a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the Member's office," Wanner writes.

Speaker Bob Wanner has warned MLAs and staff members not to videotape each other without consent. (Topher Seguin/Canadian Press) "This type of behaviour is unbecoming for those who work in the office of a Member and is not in keeping with the dignity of the institution."

Wanner urges all MLAs and staff "to be mindful of activities that could be construed as interfering with the ability of a Member to fulfil his or her duties."

Alex McCuaig, a spokesperson for Wanner, confirmed there has been at least one other case where a person was taped inside the Federal Building without their knowledge, with the video then posted on social media.

As Speaker, Wanner has jurisdiction for the chamber inside the Alberta legislature building and offices considered to be an extension of the chamber.

Gill, who represents Calgary-Greenway, has been in the crosshairs of the UCP since an investigation by the party determined the MLA was likely involved in ballot stuffing following a June 30 constituency association meeting.

He called the video "creepy" and said it was an attempt to intimidate him.

The meeting with Nolais was about funding for a high school in his riding, said Gill, who is not seeking re-election this spring.

On Wednesday, Gill revealed the UCP has sent him a cease-and-desist letter, demanding that he stop speaking publicly about allegations he has made about the integrity of the UCP leadership vote.

UCP leader Jason Kenney has written off Gill as a "discredited politician."