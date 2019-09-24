Edmonton Humane Society unveils mobile spay and neuter service

The Edmonton Humane Society is taking its spay and neuter services on the road with a new mobile surgical unit.

The service is a next step in the organization's Prevent Another Litter Subsidy (PALS) program, Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society, said Tuesday in a news release.

The PALS program provides spay and neuter services to pet owners in the Edmonton region who face financial challenges.

Nearly 1,000 animals have the surgery each year through the program. More than 6,000 dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered since the program launched in 2012.

PALS is supported by donations and grants, and low-income pet owners have to pay only a small administrative fee for the service.

One challenge people using the service have identified is finding pet-friendly transportation to and from the shelter, especially since the humane society office is located on the northwest edge of the city.

"This mobile unit will bring us one step closer to removing those barriers so that more pets can be altered," Sunley said.

Spay and neuter surgeries will be take place Tuesday at the Bissell Centre as part of a pilot program.

The surgery is key to preventing unwanted litters and reducing the number of homeless pets that end up at shelters, she said.

Planning for the mobile unit has been underway for three years. The pilot project will help EHS plan for a full launch in 2020.