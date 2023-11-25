Southwest Anthony Henday Drive lane expansion finally complete

The $100 million expansion of the southwest leg of the Anthony Henday Drive ring road in Edmonton is finally complete.

The province added a third lane to each direction of the 18-kilometre section between Calgary Trail and Whitemud Drive, which opened this week.

Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said the expansion can accommodate 120,000 vehicles a day —three times the original capacity when it opened in 2006.

"Currently, there's about 80,000 vehicles across here on a daily basis," Dreeshen said at a news conference on Friday. "So there's still room to grow with this expansion."

The completion date was delayed a year. Dreeshen said the COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages and supply chain issues were to blame.

Edmontonian Samia Baroudi said she's happy construction is finally done. She drives the Henday as part of her frequent trips to Spruce Grove to visit her son.

"Before it took us a little bit of time to arrive because of the construction, but now it's very good," she said. "The construction took so long."

While the lane expansion is complete, extra work on the sides of the bridge will continue into the spring.