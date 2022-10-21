Edmonton man gets 16-month jail sentence for hate-motivated attack on Muslim women

The man who attacked two Black Muslim women in the Southgate Centre parking lot was sentenced to 16 months in jail on Friday.

Relieved smiles broke out among the women's supporters in the courtroom as Richard Bradley Stevens was sentenced for the 2020 attack on a mother and daughter. The identities of the victims are protected under a publication ban.

'I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the assault on the Somali women was motivated by hate — hate of their culture, religion and gender," Judge Ferne LeReverend told a provincial courtroom in Edmonton, as Stevens sat next to his lawyer.

"I am satisfied this attack caused widespread fear in the minds of the victims and their community, not just through Edmonton, but across Canada. I am satisfied it encouraged similar-minded people to commit further attacks."

The assault was the first in a string of attacks on Black and Muslim women in Edmonton.

LeReverend said Stevens yelled at the women as they sat in their car in the parking lot in December 2020.

He punched and shattered the passenger window, then a short time later grabbed the mother, ripped off her hijab, assaulted her until she briefly passed out and chased the daughter when she tried to intervene.

All the while Stevens shouted racist and Islamophobic slurs.

My hijab is my shield, the cornerstone of my identity. - Victim in hate-motivated attack

"The actions of Mr Stevens ripped away her beautiful, secure life," LeReverend said, referring to the mother's victim impact statement.

"She is constantly afraid for the safety of herself, her children and other members of her community. She feels her culture and religion is now a target on her back."

The judge continued, quoting the mother: "When my hijab was ripped off my head. I instantly felt naked and powerless. My hijab is my shield, the cornerstone of my identity."

She said the mother was bedridden for six months after the attack and had issues with high blood pressure and PTSD. Both women still experience depression, anxiety and insomnia and the daughter was off work for three months.

Stevens, who pleaded guilty to assault and mischief, argued that he attacked the hijabi women because he was high on drugs and off his medication.

But LeReverend said Stevens had demonstrated racial intolerance on several other occasions and "there is a real risk that he could commit a similar offence in the future."

She emphasized deterrence was key in the sentencing, noting police-reported hate crimes targeting Muslims across Canada had increased by 253 per cent between 2012 and 2015.

"As these types of crimes continue to increase, it is obvious that the sentences given in the past are not effective," said LeReverend, who sentenced Stevens to two years probation following his incarceration. He is also required to submit a sample to the national DNA databank.

Outside court, a representative speaking on behalf of the family said the heinous Islamophobic attack left a tremendous amount of pain on Black Muslim women, those who wear hijab, and other Muslims.

"Their voices and the voices of those who are attacked were reflected in today's decision," said Dalal Sourraya, a lawyer with the National Canadian Council of Muslims.

"While today was an important day and was a significant precedent-setting judgment, nothing can undo the harm this family and community has suffered."