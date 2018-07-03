Man, 21, dies following drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton

A 21-year-old man died early Tuesday following a drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton.

Police found the wounded man after being called to a parking lot near Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road at about 6:50 p.m. Monday.

He died of his injuries Tuesday morning, police said.

A vehicle found burning in the area of Highway 21 and Highway 625, 13 kilometres east of Beaumont, is believed to have been involved in the shooting, police said.