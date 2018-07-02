Man seriously injured in southeast Edmonton park lot shooting

A young man was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Edmonton Monday night.

Police were called to a parking lot near Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road at about 6:50 p.m., Edmonton police said in a news release.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man with serious injuries.

He was treated and taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said they located a second possible crime scene near Highway 21 and Highway 625, where a vehicle was reportedly on fire.

They have yet to determine if the two scenes are connected, but are working with RCMP to investigate the second scene, which is about 13 kilometres east of Beaumont.