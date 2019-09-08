Southeast Edmonton apartment fire displaces residents

A fire in a southeast Edmonton apartment building has displaced up to 20 people.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to the building near 39b Avenue and Millbourne Road in the Tweddle Place neighbourhood just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, spokesperson Rowan Anderson said Sunday.

Initially, 36 firefighters arrived on scene and found the fire was actively burning on the apartment's second floor. The call was upgraded, and four more crews were dispatched to help out. "There were no reported injuries, but there were about 15 to 20 people displaced. There was fairly significant fire and water damage to four units," Anderson said.

He said that investigators believe the fire originated in one of the unit's kitchens, but were working to confirm that on Sunday. Damage is estimated to be about $550,000.