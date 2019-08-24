South Edmonton strip club damaged by fire

Firefighters fought a blaze at a south Edmonton strip club early Saturday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to Diamond's Gentlemen's Club on Gateway Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. MT. Upon arrival, flames were spotted coming from the roof, and heavy smoke blanketed the area, fire spokesperson Claire Graff said in a telephone interview.

Seven crews fought the fire, getting it under control at about 7 a.m. No injuries were reported, Graff said.

Fire services remained on scene Saturday, dousing hot spots. Graff said it is still too early to determine the extent of the damage or cause of the fire.