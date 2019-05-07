Police investigate suspicious death in south Edmonton parking lot

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man Tuesday morning in a south Edmonton parking lot.

The man was treated by paramedics after police were called to a "trouble unknown call" around 12:30 a.m. near an apartment complex in the area of 122nd Street and Whitemud Drive, in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood.

Investigators were told the man was injured during an altercation with a group of suspects and died on scene, despite attempts by paramedics to save his life.

The death is being treated as suspicious, police said in a news release.

Police continue to search for a group of suspects who fled the scene. Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Homicide investigators are urging anyone who may have information about the death to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner has yet to schedule an autopsy, police said.

Officers remain on scene. A tent has been set up over a car in the parking lot. A blue tarp on the pavement a few feet from the tent was surrounded by police tape.