South Edmonton outage leaves thousands temporarily without power
Power has been restored in south Edmonton after a massive outage on Monday night left more than 45,000 customers in the dark.
Equipment failure to blame for outage, Epcor says
At least 45,536 customers lost power starting around 6:15 p.m., Epcor said.
As of 9:30 p.m. crews had restored power in some neighbourhoods but around 34,000 customers were still reporting outages.
By Tuesday morning power has been restored to all affected customers, according to the map on Epcor's website.
The cause of the outage was equipment failure, according to the website.
Some reports of street light outages in the area were reported to 511 Alberta.
Windermere, Summerside and Rutherford were among the many affected neighbourhoods.
