South Edmonton condo fire sends 3 people to hospital
A fire at a condo complex in south Edmonton sent three people to hospital Monday afternoon.
Fire at 23rd Avenue and 119th Street started just before 1 p.m.
A fire at a condo complex in south Edmonton sent three people to hospital Monday afternoon.
The fire at 23rd Avenue and 119th Street started just before 1 p.m.
Three people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, one in critical condition, a fire rescue spokesperson said.
The fire started on the bottom balcony, but investigators are still looking into the cause.