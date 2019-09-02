Skip to Main Content
South Edmonton condo fire sends 3 people to hospital
A condo fire sent three people to hospital Friday afternoon. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

A fire at a condo complex in south Edmonton sent three people to hospital Monday afternoon.

The fire at 23rd Avenue and 119th Street started just before 1 p.m.

Three people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, one in critical condition, a fire rescue spokesperson said.

The fire started on the bottom balcony, but investigators are still looking into the cause.

Edmonton firefighters clean up following a fire at a condo in south Edmonton Monday. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

 

