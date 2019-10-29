Multiple injuries after 4-vehicle collision in south Edmonton

Police say several people have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Gateway Boulevard Monday evening in south Edmonton.

According to police, a Ford Fiesta headed west on 51st Avenue allegedly ran a red light at a high rate of speed and collided with three other vehicles.

A news release from police states paramedics have treated and transported several people to hospital for precautionary reasons. All of the injuries appear to be minor.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.