South Edmonton care centre reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, total now 15

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton has claimed three more lives.

The deaths, reported Tuesday, bring the total number at the facility to 15.

Five residents died over the weekend, four women in their 90s and one in her 80s.

The centre, at 4225 107th St. NW, currently has 184 residents. There are now 48 active cases among residents and 16 among staff. Eight employees have recovered from the illness.

"While we currently do not know how the virus entered the building, outbreak protocols continue to be in place, and we are taking all precautions to limit its spread," Michelle Bonnici, interim president and CEO of the Good Samaritan Society, said in written statement Tuesday.

"This includes restricting resident movement throughout the home and employees wearing appropriate personal protective equipment."

The centre has cancelled outdoor visits, brought in additional cleaning staff, and screens employees and residents twice a day.

"I can appreciate how worried our residents and families must be, and I am committed to keeping them up to date with timely information as we deal with this unprecedented situation," Bonnici said.

Last week, Alberta Health Services considered taking over day-to-day operations of the Southgate care centre, but decided the move was not necessary, Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said Monday in a statement.

AHS will work with the centre to provide oversight and leadership and ensure that all processes and procedures are up to standard, including securing necessary staff, McMillan said.

In partnership with AHS, the centre completed swabs on all asymptomatic residents for a second time last week, and is currently waiting on results, Bonnici said.

"AHS currently has nurse practitioners and registered nurses on site," she said. "They are also working with us to bring on social workers, quality consultants, infection prevention and control practitioners, and other staff as needed.

"Alberta Health Services has been working with us to monitor staffing levels since the beginning of the outbreak, and they have been providing us with additional supports whenever necessary."

The Edmonton zone had 279 active cases as of Monday and has recorded 37 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.