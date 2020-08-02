South Edmonton care centre now has deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in Alberta

The Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre was reporting 23 deaths as of Saturday, according to their website.

With the latest number of deaths, GSS now has the deadliest outbreak in Alberta, surpassing the 21 deaths reported at Calgary's Extendicare Hillcrest last month.

The centre, located at 4225 107th St. NW, currently has 184 residents. There were 43 active cases among residents and 24 among staff, as of Sunday.

Fifteen residents and eight employees have recovered.

Alberta Health has not confirmed those numbers, although GSS website states that their numbers can be slightly different because they are notified immediately while Alberta Health relies on the provincial reporting database.

In an email, Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said GSS is posting accurate totals.

"We will update the online numbers after the long weekend," he wrote.

Two weeks ago, Alberta Health Services considered taking over day-to-day operations of the care centre, but decided the move was not necessary, McMillan said in a statement on Monday, July 27.

AHS will work with the centre to provide oversight and leadership and ensure that all processes and procedures are up to standard, including securing necessary staff, he said.