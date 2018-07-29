South Edmonton apartment building engulfed in fire early Sunday morning

An apartment building in the Blue Quill neighbourhood went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Flames were shooting from the roof when the fire was reported at a four-storey apartment building at 27th Avenue and 115th Street shortly before 2 a.m., said Edmonton Fire Rescue spokeswoman Suzette Mellado.

Up to 60 firefighters were sent to the scene.

All residents were able to get out safely, and no one was injured.

Fire at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheMontecello?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheMontecello</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueQuill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueQuill</a> this morning. Displaced residents said it started around 1:55, fire crews had it under control in about an hour. Hope everyone got out safety. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YEG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YEG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZNMksFFX42">pic.twitter.com/ZNMksFFX42</a> —@RSlywka

ETS buses were brought in for residents to take shelter, and some gathered inside a nearby school. The Emergency Support Response Team is arranging temporary housing for residents who need it.

The fire was declared under control at about 5:20 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue could not confirm what caused the fire, how many suites were damaged, or the estimated cost of the damage.