Man, 20, stabbed while waiting for train at South Campus LRT

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect after a 20-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday morning on the South Campus LRT platform.

Police say a 20-year-old man was waiting for his train to arrive when he was stabbed. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

The man was waiting for his train to arrive when he was attacked, an Edmonton police spokesperson told CBC News.

The assailant then fled the scene, police said.

Police received the report of the incident shortly before 8 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine if the stabbing suspect was also responsible for a subsequent robbery of a nearby store and stealing a vehicle belonging to a person who was inside, police said.

The stabbing has created delays for some early morning commuters. As of 8:30 a.m., LRT service at South Campus had been suspended and commuters are being asked to take a bus replacement between Southgate and University station.

As of 9 a.m., police and paramedics remained on scene in the area of 116th Street and 65th Avenue.