Skip to Main Content
Man, 20, stabbed while waiting for train at South Campus LRT
New

Man, 20, stabbed while waiting for train at South Campus LRT

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect after a 20-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday morning on the South Campus LRT platform.

Train service has been suspended while police search for suspect

CBC News ·
Police were called to the scene of a stabbing at the South Campus LRT station Tuesday morning. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect after a 20-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday morning on the South Campus LRT platform.  

Police say a 20-year-old man was waiting for his train to arrive when he was stabbed. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

The man was waiting for his train to arrive when he was attacked, an Edmonton police spokesperson told CBC News. 

The assailant then fled the scene, police said. 

Police received the report of the incident shortly before 8 a.m. 

Investigators are trying to determine if the stabbing suspect was also responsible for a subsequent robbery of a nearby store and stealing a vehicle belonging to a person who was inside, police said. 

The stabbing has created delays for some early morning commuters. As of 8:30 a.m., LRT service at South Campus had been suspended and commuters are being asked to take a bus replacement between Southgate and University station.

 

As of 9 a.m., police and paramedics remained on scene in the area of 116th Street and 65th Avenue.

An area on the east side of the station had been cordoned off with police tape. Inside the perimeter, officers could be seen examining a black jacket and a backpack on the ground.  
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing on the South Campus LRT platform Tuesday morning. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us