Sophie the goldendoodle helps chase seniors' blues away

Sophie the goldendoodle with her owner Brent Boyd. (Submitted by Brent Boyd)

Some Edmonton seniors have their days brightened by a big friendly goldendoodle named Sophie.

"She adds that spirit of joy that sometimes seniors don't always have," Brent Boyd, Sophie's owner, said in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Monday.

Boyd owns Home Instead Edmonton, a senior-care company that helps people stay in their homes as they age.

Loneliness can be a big issue for seniors who find themselves losing loved ones and friendships as time goes by, Boyd said.

A recent survey from the Home Instead Senior Care network found that 86 per cent of pet owners over age 65 would be much lonelier and less happy if they didn't have their pet. Companionship, comfort, unconditional love, entertainment and improved mood are among the benefits they cited of pet ownership.

Meet Sophie, an Edmonton golden doodle that chases seniors' blues away. 7:52

For some seniors, having a dog or another pet is not possible, Boyd said. In those cases, he tries to bring Sophie to every visit.

"She has such a lovely personality that it takes some of that burden, and sometimes stress, when somebody new comes into the home," Boyd said. "Sophie has a way of just breaking that down and putting a smile on people's faces.

"We even have clients that stop in the office just to say hello, and they're not coming to see me. They're coming to see Sophie."

Having the friendly, bubbly, hypo-allergenic dog has also impacted Boyd and his wife's lives personally, as their children grew up and moved out of their home.

"One of the things that I wanted to do to keep me moving and exercising is to get that companion, which Sophie has been excellent for," Boyd said. "Sophie loves to sit on your lap, she needs someone to interact with her, she needs the walks and things of that nature. So she also keeps me healthy."