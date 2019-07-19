'You've taken half of who I was away': Twin addresses brother's killer at sentencing hearing

Jonathan Soosay has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for an unprovoked, violent and random attack on a stranger at an Edmonton bus stop.

Before he was sentenced, the 22-year old apologized to his victim's family.

"I take full responsibility for the choice I made," Soosay said. "Words cannot express how senseless it was. I hope the family can one day forgive me for what I can't take back.

Soosay was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 28-year old Nathan Helfrich.

On Thursday afternoon, the victim's identical twin brother Matthew approached the witness box wearing a black suit, white shirt and tie. It looked like he was going to a funeral.

"My twin brother has been with me since before I can remember. We were the dynamic duo," Helfrich said. "We dressed up as each other for Halloween."

He turned toward the prisoner's box and addressed his brother's killer.

"You've taken half of who I was away," he told Jonathan Soosay. "God help us both."

The twin brothers were together at a bus stop on 118th Avenue near 82nd Street just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2018. They planned to buy beer, then head home to celebrate their shared January 23rd birthday.

Soosay approached the two men. He had been drinking and was high on crystal meth. He asked for a cigarette and a bus ticket and became aggressive when he was turned down. Soosay pulled out a knife and stabbed Nathan twice in the chest.

The 28-year old went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance and died later in hospital.

Identical twins Nathan (left) and Matthew Helfrich. (Court exhibit/Margaret Helfrich)

"There's no dynamic duo," Matthew Helfrich told the court. "No miracle team anymore. Can I trust the public with my safety? I don't know."

'I've had nightmares about that night'

Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Henderson was presented with a total of 21 victim impact statements. Six of them were read by the authors, including the victim's parents and grandfather.

"A random killing at a bus stop when the victims and murderer had never met," father Cory Helfrich told the court. "That does not happen in Canada. Certainly not in Edmonton."

Through her tears, the victim's mother, Margaret Helfrich said, "I've had nightmares about that night. My God, I could have easily lost both my sons."

She vowed to attend all of Soosay's parole board hearings.

"Because of your actions, I have been pulled into a relationship with you," she said. "I feel a responsibility to the community."

The victim's grandfather told the court he can't understand why someone would attack a complete stranger without provocation.

"At times I shake my head in disbelief and say to myself this can't really have happened," Jerome Helfrich said before directing his words at Soosay. "I intend to follow your journey in the days ahead in the hope of witnessing meaningful change."

Father Cory Helfrich with his twin sons Nathan and Matthew in happier times. The photo was included with a victim impact statement. (Court exhibit/Cory Helfrich )

The family members included several photos taken during happier times with their victim impact statements.

Abuse, addiction and homelessness

At the request of the defence, a Gladue report was prepared for the judge that detailed Soosay's troubled background and upbringing.

The report revealed Soosay was exposed to physical and sexual abuse when he lived with his parents, who were addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Soosay admitted his substance abuse began when he was only eight years old. He was a ward of the province from age five to 18, before he eventually ended up homeless and on the streets.

The report hints he was a gang member, indicating he told a case worker that one day he would like to have his gang-affiliated tattoos removed.

Soosay also told the report author he had been stabbed on two separate occasions in violence that was gang-related.

Crown prosecutor Damian Rogers told the court Soosay has an extensive criminal record including five assault convictions. At the time he stabbed Helfrich, Soosay was on probation.

The Crown and defence presented a joint sentencing submission suggesting the 11-year sentence.

"I am satisfied 11 years is a fit and proper sentence," the judge said. "Nathan's death was a senseless act of extreme violence."

Soosay has been in custody since Feb. 7, 2018, and will get 32 months credit for time already served.