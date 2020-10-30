Son helped dump body in slough: Sentencing hearing for Alberta woman who shot husband
Helen Naslund pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter in the 2011 shooting of her husband Miles Naslund
Crown and defence lawyers say an Alberta woman who pleaded guilty to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough should spend up to 18 years in prison.
Helen Naslund pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter in the September 2011 shooting of 49-year old Miles Naslund on a farm near Holden, Alta.
The couple's son, Neil Naslund, pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains. A joint submission has called for Neil Naslund to serve three years.
The mother and son were initially charged with first-degree murder.
Both are in court in Edmonton today for sentencing hearings.
An agreed statement of facts says there had been a domineering pattern of abuse in the marriage.
It says Helen Naslund shot her husband twice in the back of his head with a 22-calibre pistol when he was in bed.
The statement of facts says she and her son put the body in a metal truckbox and used a boat to dump it in a swampy area.
It says they threw the gun in another slough and buried the victim's car in a farmer's field.