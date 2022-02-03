Some Edmonton conservatives want a CPC leader with broad Canadian appeal

As the Conservative Party of Canada begins its search for a third permanent leader in five years, some Edmonton-area party members say they want someone at the helm who appeals to the broadest swath of Canadians.

They want their next federal party leader to be proud of their conservative beliefs, take consistent positions and avoid waffling to suit an audience

"I think it looks weak," said Edmonton articling student and party member Karamveer Lalh.

"I think voters can sense that. And ultimately, voters want to vote for someone they think can win, and vote for somebody they think can do a good job of running the country."

A majority of Conservative MPs voted to oust leader Erin O'Toole on Wednesday. Manitoba MP Candice Bergen has been named interim leader while party MPs begin the process of replacing O'Toole.

Lalh supported former Progressive Conservative Party leader Peter McKay in the 2020 leadership race. After O'Toole took the helm, Lalh's desire to support him was challenged by the leader's pivot in approach between the leadership race and the general election.

He said O'Toole tried too hard to appeal to more conservative supporters when seeking the leadership, then veered toward the centre during the election campaign.

"I think I was willing to tolerate it if it actually worked," Lalh said. "But if you are going to take that kind of a gamble, you'd better have something to show for it. And I don't think he delivered."

Lalh's confidence in the leader was further eroded by O'Toole's contradictory statements about meeting with convoy participants who travelled to Ottawa to protest a cross-border vaccine mandate for truck drivers.

With a Liberal minority parliament, Lalh said the CPC needs a leader with broad public appeal who looks ready to be prime minister.

"If we do that, then I think it'll be a service to not only ourselves and our electoral fortunes, but I think it would also be to the service of Canadians in general," he said.

Spencer Bennett is a CPC member from Spruce Grove, Alta. He wants the next conservative leader to focus on the Canadian economy and steer away from social issues like abortion. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

In Spruce Grove, 35 kilometres west of Edmonton, CPC member Spencer Bennett was frustrated to hear of O'Toole's ousting.

"I just wish that it hadn't come to this."

He said conservatives need a long-term leader to build name recognition across the country.

He, too, is frustrated with leaders who put out messages designed to appeal to social conservatives — an attempt to woo back far-right voters who have switched their allegiance to the People's Party of Canada.

It's a difficult balance, he said, because social conservatives are an important part of the party's base. They're active volunteers and prolific fundraisers, he said.

Groups such as the Campaign Life Coalition called O'Toole a "fake conservative," criticizing his more progressive stances on abortion and 2SLGBTQ+ issues.

But messages that appeal to those organizations will hurt the party in the next election — particularly in Ontario, Bennett said.

He wants a leader who is laser-focused on economic issues that include job creation, government finances and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel like if we can speak to the average mom and pop about the issues they're concerned about, then we're more likely to get more votes — focusing more on the centre than on the fringes."

Some socially conservative Alberta MPs were among those leading the push to remove O'Toole.

Party president Robert Batherson has said he wants to see a new leader in place as quickly as possible, noting that a minority parliament poses a high risk of a snap federal election.