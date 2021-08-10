Some Alberta mayors concerned codes of conduct may become optional

The Alberta government is considering walking back a law requiring all municipal councils to have a code of conduct.

The discussion comes after two Alberta city councillors with conservative ties have been publicly cited for breaching these codes.

"It's more political statement than it is practical operation," said Barry Morishita, president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association and the mayor of Brooks.

Morishita said Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver contacted the association two months ago proposing two possible changes to provincial requirements.

A document obtained by CBC News shows the government was considering two options: making municipal codes of conduct optional, or keeping them mandatory but limiting the sanctions councillors can hand out to their transgressing colleagues.

The province is also questioning whether the sanctions should have a time limit.

Mark Jacka, a spokesperson for McIver, said the government won't immediately be making changes to the code of conduct rules.

"Instead we will arrange a more robust engagement on councillor accountability in the coming months," Jacka said in an email.

The government is concerned councils have misused codes of conduct to worsen divisions between councillors or gang up on colleagues with differing viewpoints. Decisions can only be appealed in court.

The former PC government amended the Municipal Government Act in 2015 to require mandatory codes of conduct. Councils had to have the codes in place by July 2018.

Edmonton's council has repeatedly wrestled with how to apply its code during the past two years.

The city's integrity commissioner has three times found Coun. Mike Nickel in breach — in September 2020 and twice in June.

Nickel, who is running to be mayor of Edmonton, avoided any formal censure from his colleagues over social media posts and email use the commissioner said were improper.

Councillors could not agree on the consequences he should face.

In 2019, Nickel ran for the United Conservative Party nomination in the provincial riding of Edmonton South. His nomination bid was unsuccessful.

Last month, Red Deer city councillors voted to remove Buck Buchanan from his committee posts, and demanded he apologize to both council and Alberta Health Services.

Council sanctioned him over a social media post he wrote in January, in which he expressed support for a Sylvan Lake restaurant owner who had opened his doors in violation of pandemic public health restrictions.

In 2015, Buchanan sought both the PC and Wildrose Party nominations in the provincial riding of Red Deer North, ultimately running under the Wildrose banner.

'Not a fan of this': Claresholm mayor

A potential removal of codes of conduct is troubling to the mayor of Claresholm, whose council dealt with a controversy while writing its code of conduct in 2018.

"I'm not a fan of this at all," Mayor Doug MacPherson said of the proposals.

"You can't just have elected officials running by the seat of their pants."

An arbitrator investigated complaints and found former councillor Donna Courage had breached the rules in 2018. She resigned from her post before council could consider any sanction, MacPherson said.

The code and training gave councillors clear direction about how to handle conflicts, he said.

Although the government told municipalities the codes have added red tape, MacPherson said that's untrue.

Morishita is pushing to keep codes of conduct rules consistent as they help new councillors understand what's expected of them and how to work collegially.

He said it would be a "real shame" if the codes became optional.

"We should be always trying to improve local government," he said.

"We should be always trying to improve accountability, and this is the tool that does that."