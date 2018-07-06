All charges dismissed in West Edmonton Mall water park assault case

All charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting six teenage girls last year at the West Edmonton Mall waterpark have been dismissed.

Soleiman Hajj Soleiman, 40, had been charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual contact with a child.

He was alleged to have inappropriately touched teenage girls in the water park's wave pool on Feb. 4, 2017.

Soleiman's trial began early this year.

Tears in courtroom as Soleiman Hajj Soleiman hugs wife and supporters. As judge read decision some of. The teenage complainants and families left in tears —@andreahuncar In court Friday, all charges against him were dismissed.

CBC reporter Andrea Huncar said there were tears in the courtroom as Soleiman hugged his wife and supporters after the judge's decision.

Soleiman's defence lawyer, Adam Karbani, said the judge's decision was a carefully considered, well-reasoned judgment.

