Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year.

The military says Cpl. Lars Callsen, of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, has been charged with one count of negligence.

The military said the case is proceeding through the military justice system.

In late October, 29-year-old Cpl. James Choi was shot while taking part in live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Choi was first taken to hospital in Wainwright before being airlifted to an Edmonton hospital. He died the next day.

Choi was a member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, based in New Westminster, B.C.

Cpl. James Choi of the Royal Westminster Regiment participates in urban operations training. He was fatally injured during a military training exercise last year. (Choi family)

He was serving alongside members of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry at the time of his death, having joined the 3rd Battalion for the training exercise, which focused on core light infantry skills.

Choi was described as a dedicated, hard-working and highly respected soldier. His death prompted messages of condolence from the Prime Minister and Canada's military commander.

Military police led the investigation into his death.

About 700 people are based at CFB Wainwright, around 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.