Sold out: Country singer Brett Kissel plans Edmonton benefit for Nashville tornado victims

Canadian country star Brett Kissel is planning a relief concert in Edmonton to help those affected by a tornado that ripped through Nashville earlier this week.

The Flat Lake, Alta., singer said in an Instagram post that he'll be playing next Wednesday at The Station on Jasper Avenue.

Tickets were $60 and all of the proceeds will go toward The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's tornado relief efforts.

On Twitter Friday morning, Kissel said the event sold out in five minutes.

"This proves one thing: Edmonton, and our province of Alberta has the biggest hearts," he wrote.

"My heart is bursting ... "

The twister tore through a 16-kilometre stretch of downtown Nashville early Tuesday and narrowly missed Kissel's condo in the trendy Germantown neighbourhood.

The multiple Canadian Country Music Association Award-winning singer has lived in Nashville since 2012, but said he spends a lot of time in his home province, too.

When he heard about the people who died in the storm and saw homes and businesses demolished, he said, he knew he had to do something to help.

In Nashville, a concert called "To Nashville, With Love" will be staged on Monday at Marathon Music Works.

Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will perform, as will Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more.

Some in Nashville's music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit, as well as the office for Dualtone Records, which works with artists like The Lumineers and Amos Lee.