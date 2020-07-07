Solar farm the size of 313 football fields to be built at Edmonton airport
Project will be largest solar farm at an airport anywhere in the world
A European-based company is proposing to build a solar farm bigger than 300 CFL football fields at Edmonton's international airport.
Edmonton International Airport and Alpin Sun are working on an agreement that will see the company develop Airport City Solar, a 627-acre, 120-megawatt solar farm on the west side of the airport lands.
"We're Canada's largest airport by land size so we have the space to do something very special — the largest solar farm at an airport in the world," Tom Ruth, EIA president and CEO, said in a news release Tuesday.
"This will create jobs, provide sustainable solar power for our region and show our dedication to sustainability."
Construction is expected to begin in early 2022. The solar farm would be operational by the end of that year, the release said.
Alpin Sun says the project will bring in $169 million in foreign investment to the Edmonton metro region.
Power generated by Airport City Solar will feed into Fortis Alberta and airport distribution systems.
Quick facts:
-
The solar farm will consist of about 340,000 solar panels.
-
The facility will produce enough electricity to power 27,000 to 28,000 homes.
-
The area, 627 acres, will equal roughly 313 CFL football fields,
-
Construction will employ 120 workers for a year, with up to 250 workers at its peak.
-
The 120-megawatt facility will generate approximately 200,000 MWh per year
-
Alpin Sun estimates that annual production of 200,000 MWh will result in an annual offset of an estimated 106,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.