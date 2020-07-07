Solar farm the size of 313 football fields to be built at Edmonton airport

A European-based company is proposing to build a solar farm bigger than 300 CFL football fields at Edmonton's international airport.

Edmonton International Airport and Alpin Sun are working on an agreement that will see the company develop Airport City Solar, a 627-acre, 120-megawatt solar farm on the west side of the airport lands.

"We're Canada's largest airport by land size so we have the space to do something very special — the largest solar farm at an airport in the world," Tom Ruth, EIA president and CEO, said in a news release Tuesday.

"This will create jobs, provide sustainable solar power for our region and show our dedication to sustainability."

Construction is expected to begin in early 2022. The solar farm would be operational by the end of that year, the release said.

Alpin Sun says the project will bring in $169 million in foreign investment to the Edmonton metro region.

Power generated by Airport City Solar will feed into Fortis Alberta and airport distribution systems.

Quick facts: