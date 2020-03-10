Snowmobile rider dies in crash on northern Alberta river

A 48-year-old man from Wembley, Alta., died Sunday when he was thrown from a snowmobile on the Red Willow River, 40 kilometres south of Beaverlodge.

Beaverlodge RCMP got a 911 call about a single-vehicle snowmobile crash around 4 p.m. Sunday, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Other snowmobilers and off-duty firefighters who were in the area helped police, EMS and the Wembley fire department get to the scene.

A STARS air ambulance crew arrived and helped in the life-saving effort before the man was pronounced dead on scene.

"This fatal collision occurred after ice under the snow-machine collapsed, causing the operator to be thrown off of the machine," RCMP said.

Beaverlodge is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.