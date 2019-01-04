Snowfall warnings in place for area north of Edmonton

Much of the area north of Edmonton is under a snowfall warning, Environment Canada posted Friday.

The warning includes Spruce Grove, Fort Saskatchewan and Westlock. Almost 10 centimetres is expected to fall Friday, the agency reported.

The snowfall warning is in effect for:

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Jasper and Banff national parks are under a winter storm warning and could see 40 to 60 centimetres of snow.

Visibility may be reduced due to heavy snow, Environment Canada warns.

For more information, visit the Environment Canada's website.