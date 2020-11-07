Break out the shovels: Snowfall warning in place for Edmonton
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning, forecasting between 10 and 15 centimetres Saturday for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.
Edmontonians woke to a blanket of snow Saturday.
The agency said heavy snow will move across central Alberta, hitting Edmonton the hardest. The snowfall is expected to taper off by Sunday morning for areas north of Edmonton and Sunday afternoon for areas southeast of Edmonton.
Drivers are advised to be cautious and adjust to the new conditions.
A high of 0 C is expected Saturday, but with wind chill in the afternoon it's expected to feel like -11 C, and -15 C this evening.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing, with a high of -4 C.
