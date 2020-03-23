Spring snowstorm expected to make driving difficult for some northern Alberta communities
Up 15 centimetres expected in communities including Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Hinton
An early spring snowstorm is expected to drop up to 15 centimetres of snow onto a cluster of northern Alberta communities.
A snowfall warning was issued around 4:30 a.m. Monday for communities including Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Slave Lake, Hinton, Grande Cache, Edson and Whitecourt.
It warns for a "long period of snowfall" that will begin Monday morning and will drop between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow in some areas.
The storm is expected to taper off early Tuesday morning.
The warning may need to be expanded to other regions as the low pressure system moves across the province, Environment Canada said.
Drivers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions including slick roads and reduced visibility.
Between two and four centimetres of snow is expected to fall overnight in Edmonton. As of 8:30 a.m., no advisory was in place for the city.
