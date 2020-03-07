Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton region

Despite experiencing warmer temperatures for the last couple days, Mother Nature is giving Edmontonians a harsh reminder that it is still winter.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Edmonton region starting Friday night. About 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall, especially in the eastern portions of the city.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -11 C overnight.

Much of central and southern Alberta are currently under a snowfall warning, including Cold Lake, Red Deeer, Lloydminster and Fort Saskatchewan.

"The heaviest swath of snow is expected from Forestburg to Cold Lake," Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The snow will taper off Sunday morning as the system moves into Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada is reminded people to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.