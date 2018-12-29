Areas in northern Alberta under snowfall, extreme cold warnings

Snowfall and extreme cold warnings are in effect for parts of northern Alberta, according to a weather advisory issued Saturday by Environment Canada.

The snowfall warnings are in effect for:

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview

Hinton - Grande Cache

Jasper National Park

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning

Slave Lake

Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Between 10 centimetres up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in some regions.

A low pressure system will move into northern Alberta on Saturday, bringing in heavy snowfall into Sunday morning, Environment Canada said.

Strong winds and blowing snow are also expected in the areas under the snowfall warning.

Extreme cold

Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park are under an extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada Saturday.

Temperatures with the wind chill could drop to –40 C to –45 C overnight.

Environment Canada said the extreme cold puts people at risk of frostbite. The extreme cold warning reminds people to "cover up" during extreme cold spells.

Wind warning

Parts of southern Alberta are under a wind warning, including areas like Hinton, Banff National Park, Canmore and Kananaskis.

Environment Canada are calling it "a damaging wind event," with winds of more than 120 km/h expected to start Saturday afternoon.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," says the Environment Canada warning.

Strong winds in southern Alberta are expected to end Saturday evening.

For more information, visit the Environment Canada's website.