Snowfall ahead of deep freeze leads to seasonal parking ban in Edmonton

Snow-covered roads led to almost two dozen crashes during the morning commute Wednesday.

Edmonton Police reported 26 collisions between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Three collisions resulted in injuries, three were hit-and-runs, while the remainder resulted in property damage only.

The snowfall started late Tuesday and continued through the morning. An Environment Canada snowfall warning called for 10-15 centimetres in the Edmonton area, including Sherwood Park and St. Albert.

A seasonal parking ban will start at 11 p.m. Wednesday and vehicles parked on routes with parking ban signs will be ticketed and towed. Contractors' road-clearing equipment is expected to hit the roads around midnight.

"We're headed into a deep freeze here, so we want to get the majority of the snow off the road to eliminate that risk of it turning into ice," said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations with the City of Edmonton.

Environment Canada expects the snowfall to taper off in the afternoon.