No fleeting flake: Significant snowfall coming soon
Time to bundle up and hunker down — more than you have already
Ready your ice scraper, deep-treaded tires and your tuque.
Snow is coming to Edmonton. Not just a flurry or fleeting flake, but proper snowfall.
According to Environment Canada, the city will get its first snowfall of the season on Friday.
Two to four centimetres is expected within a 24-hour period, according to a detailed daily forecast on the Weather Network.
The snow will signal a cold spell through the weekend with frosty nights and daily highs around –2 C.
And as Edmontonians await the first dusting, the wintry weather will settle in the Rocky Mountains.
On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Jasper and Banff national parks.
Snow is expected to begin in the mountain parks near noon Tuesday and continue until Wednesday afternoon. Between 15 and 20 centimetres is expected.
Drivers are reminded to travel with caution. Visibility may be suddenly reduced and roads may be slick.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.