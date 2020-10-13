No fleeting flake: Significant snowfall coming soon

Ready your ice scraper, deep-treaded tires and your tuque.

Snow is coming to Edmonton. Not just a flurry or fleeting flake, but proper snowfall.

According to Environment Canada, the city will get its first snowfall of the season on Friday.

Two to four centimetres is expected within a 24-hour period, according to a detailed daily forecast on the Weather Network.

The snow will signal a cold spell through the weekend with frosty nights and daily highs around –2 C.

And as Edmontonians await the first dusting, the wintry weather will settle in the Rocky Mountains.

On Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Jasper and Banff national parks.

Snow is expected to begin in the mountain parks near noon Tuesday and continue until Wednesday afternoon. Between 15 and 20 centimetres is expected.

Drivers are reminded to travel with caution. Visibility may be suddenly reduced and roads may be slick.