Send in the plows: Edmonton to enact seasonal parking ban
Violators will be ticketed and towed
A seasonal parking ban will come into force at 11 p.m. Sunday as the city prepares to ramp up snow clearing efforts.
About 15 centimetres of snow has fallen in Edmonton over the past two days.
In a news release Sunday morning, the city stated the parking ban will allow more contractors to hit the streets to help with clearing.
Any vehicles parked in designated seasonal parking ban routes after 11 p.m. Sunday will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. The city says the routes are clearly marked.
"We're asking Edmontonians to keep the freeways, arterials, collector and bus routes clear so that crews can complete their work efficiently and with minimal obstruction," said Andrew Grant, the city's head of road services, in a written statement.
Between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, police responded to 363 collisions.
Crews will work 24 hours a day until roads are clear, and the ban will remain in effect until the city announces it's been lifted.
The ban is different than the residential parking ban pilot in Gold Bar and Silver Berry. Residents in those neighbourhoods don't have to move their vehicles unless they live on a seasonal parking ban route.
Much of Alberta was under snowfall warnings going into the long weekend. By Sunday afternoon in Edmonton, the deluge had diminished into flurries. Environment Canada is forecasting a low of - 18 C for Sunday night in the city, with an expected windchill of - 25 C.
